    Tide Water Oil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 473.74 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 473.74 crore in June 2023 up 7.96% from Rs. 438.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2023 down 7.5% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in June 2023 down 0.87% from Rs. 43.68 crore in June 2022.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.84 in June 2022.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,143.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations473.74469.91438.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations473.74469.91438.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials271.90274.17272.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0440.6625.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.2810.72-18.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5433.0129.24
    Depreciation3.793.753.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.4570.5390.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7437.0735.98
    Other Income4.774.263.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5141.3339.87
    Interest0.320.310.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.1941.0239.44
    Exceptional Items2.79----
    P/L Before Tax41.9841.0239.44
    Tax10.798.257.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.1932.7731.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.1932.7731.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.622.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.1934.3933.72
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3520.2419.84
    Diluted EPS18.3520.2419.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3520.2419.84
    Diluted EPS18.3520.2419.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

