Tide Water Oil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 473.74 crore, up 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 473.74 crore in June 2023 up 7.96% from Rs. 438.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2023 down 7.5% from Rs. 33.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in June 2023 down 0.87% from Rs. 43.68 crore in June 2022.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.84 in June 2022.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,143.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.