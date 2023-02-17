 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tide Water Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore in December 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 411.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.16% from Rs. 30.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 41.37 crore in December 2021.

Tide Water Oil
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 497.07 448.02 411.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 497.07 448.02 411.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 293.93 274.73 230.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.63 26.48 20.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.78 0.60 9.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.12 29.21 28.73
Depreciation 4.21 3.78 3.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.89 89.16 86.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.51 24.06 32.40
Other Income 3.67 3.17 5.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.18 27.23 37.58
Interest 0.35 0.40 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.83 26.83 37.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.83 26.83 37.19
Tax 9.03 7.36 10.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.80 19.47 27.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.80 19.47 27.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.15 0.96 3.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.95 20.43 30.23
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.27 12.02 17.79
Diluted EPS 15.27 12.02 17.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.27 12.02 17.79
Diluted EPS 15.27 12.02 17.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
