Tide Water Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore in December 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 411.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.16% from Rs. 30.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 41.37 crore in December 2021.