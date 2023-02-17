English
    Tide Water Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore in December 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 411.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.16% from Rs. 30.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 41.37 crore in December 2021.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.79 in December 2021.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 985.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.36% returns over the last 6 months and -29.45% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations497.07448.02411.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations497.07448.02411.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials293.93274.73230.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.6326.4820.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.780.609.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1229.2128.73
    Depreciation4.213.783.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.8989.1686.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5124.0632.40
    Other Income3.673.175.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1827.2337.58
    Interest0.350.400.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.8326.8337.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.8326.8337.19
    Tax9.037.3610.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.8019.4727.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.8019.4727.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.150.963.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.9520.4330.23
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2712.0217.79
    Diluted EPS15.2712.0217.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2712.0217.79
    Diluted EPS15.2712.0217.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

