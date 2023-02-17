Tide Water Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.07 crore in December 2022 up 20.69% from Rs. 411.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2022 down 14.16% from Rs. 30.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.39 crore in December 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 41.37 crore in December 2021.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.79 in December 2021.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 985.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.36% returns over the last 6 months and -29.45% over the last 12 months.