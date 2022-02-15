Tide Water Oil Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 411.87 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.87 crore in December 2021 up 13.05% from Rs. 364.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.23 crore in December 2021 down 36.61% from Rs. 47.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.37 crore in December 2021 down 32.31% from Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2020.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 140.31 in December 2020.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,385.90 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.63% returns over the last 6 months and 58.31% over the last 12 months.