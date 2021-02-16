Tide Water Oil Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 364.32 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.32 crore in December 2020 up 5.3% from Rs. 345.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.69 crore in December 2020 up 10.75% from Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2020 up 17.22% from Rs. 52.14 crore in December 2019.

Tide Water Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 140.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 126.69 in December 2019.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 4,377.25 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and -11.51% over the last 12 months.