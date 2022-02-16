Tiaan Consumer Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 96.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 96.01% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 76.09% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 86.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Tiaan Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2020.

Tiaan Consumer shares closed at 7.21 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.62% returns over the last 6 months and -71.56% over the last 12 months.