Tiaan Consumer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 91.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 91.58% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 119.63% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 132.61% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

Tiaan Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2019.

Tiaan Consumer shares closed at 41.05 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.29% returns over the last 6 months and 82.61% over the last 12 months.