Tiaan Ayurvedic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 87.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in March 2020 down 87.82% from Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020 down 13.55% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 down 12.33% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019.

Tiaan Ayurvedic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2019.

Tiaan Ayurvedic shares closed at 47.25 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given 116.25% returns over the last 6 months and -56.57% over the last 12 months.