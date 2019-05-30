Tiaan Ayurvedic Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore, up 662.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore in March 2019 up 662.75% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019 up 411.24% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 up 356.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Tiaan Ayurvedic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2018.

Tiaan Ayurvedic shares closed at 104.85 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 54.42% returns over the last 6 months and 495.40% over the last 12 months.