TI Financial Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 12.62% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in September 2018 up 12.62% from Rs. 26.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.79 crore in September 2018 up 11.88% from Rs. 24.84 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.98 crore in September 2018 up 16.67% from Rs. 24.84 crore in September 2017.

TI Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.33 in September 2017.

TI Financial shares closed at 484.75 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.90% returns over the last 6 months and -17.32% over the last 12 months.