TI Financial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in December 2018 up 30.11% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2018 up 65.32% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018 up 47.39% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2017.

TI Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

TI Financial shares closed at 454.85 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -34.83% over the last 12 months.