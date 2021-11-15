Thyrocare Techn Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.74 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.74 crore in September 2021 up 13.6% from Rs. 148.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.56 crore in September 2021 up 32.31% from Rs. 45.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.19 crore in September 2021 up 33.04% from Rs. 67.04 crore in September 2020.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 11.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.67 in September 2020.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 1,128.05 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)