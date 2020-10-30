Thyrocare Techn Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 148.54 crore, up 37.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.54 crore in September 2020 up 37.68% from Rs. 107.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.77 crore in September 2020 up 22.28% from Rs. 37.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.04 crore in September 2020 up 23.96% from Rs. 54.08 crore in September 2019.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 8.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.22 in September 2019.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 1,137.65 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 120.22% returns over the last 6 months and 109.78% over the last 12 months.