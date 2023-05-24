English
    Thyrocare Techn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.82 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 124.82 crore in March 2023 up 1.21% from Rs. 123.33 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2023 down 51.2% from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in March 2023 down 35.53% from Rs. 38.53 crore in March 2022.
    Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 469.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.
    Thyrocare Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.82117.17123.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.82117.17123.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.0937.2639.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.821.350.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.730.400.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3526.1116.72
    Depreciation9.429.018.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0626.1429.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3516.9028.26
    Other Income2.071.271.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4218.1729.96
    Interest0.600.590.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.8217.5829.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.8217.5829.38
    Tax4.894.959.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9312.6320.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9312.6320.35
    Equity Share Capital52.9352.9352.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.882.383.86
    Diluted EPS1.882.383.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.882.383.86
    Diluted EPS1.882.383.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Thyrocare Techn #Thyrocare Technologies
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am