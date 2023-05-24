Thyrocare Techn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.82 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 124.82 crore in March 2023 up 1.21% from Rs. 123.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2023 down 51.2% from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in March 2023 down 35.53% from Rs. 38.53 crore in March 2022.
Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.86 in March 2022.
|Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 469.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.
|Thyrocare Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.82
|117.17
|123.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.82
|117.17
|123.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.09
|37.26
|39.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.82
|1.35
|0.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.73
|0.40
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.35
|26.11
|16.72
|Depreciation
|9.42
|9.01
|8.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.06
|26.14
|29.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.35
|16.90
|28.26
|Other Income
|2.07
|1.27
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.42
|18.17
|29.96
|Interest
|0.60
|0.59
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.82
|17.58
|29.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.82
|17.58
|29.38
|Tax
|4.89
|4.95
|9.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.93
|12.63
|20.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.93
|12.63
|20.35
|Equity Share Capital
|52.93
|52.93
|52.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|2.38
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|2.38
|3.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|2.38
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|1.88
|2.38
|3.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited