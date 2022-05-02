Thyrocare Techn Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.33 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.33 crore in March 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 139.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2022 down 42.42% from Rs. 35.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.53 crore in March 2022 down 27.52% from Rs. 53.16 crore in March 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.69 in March 2021.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 810.90 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.