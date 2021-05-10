Thyrocare Techn Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.16 crore, up 48.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.16 crore in March 2021 up 48.64% from Rs. 93.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.34 crore in March 2021 up 295.36% from Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.16 crore in March 2021 up 66.91% from Rs. 31.85 crore in March 2020.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.43 in March 2020.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 1,059.45 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.57% returns over the last 6 months and 111.81% over the last 12 months.