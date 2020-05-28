Thyrocare Techn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.62 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.62 crore in March 2020 down 3.77% from Rs. 97.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2020 down 186.6% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.85 crore in March 2020 down 14.27% from Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2019.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 510.55 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.