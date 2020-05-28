Thyrocare Techn Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.62 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.62 crore in March 2020 down 3.77% from Rs. 97.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2020 down 186.6% from Rs. 20.89 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.85 crore in March 2020 down 14.27% from Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2019.
Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 510.55 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.
|Thyrocare Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.62
|97.99
|97.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.62
|97.99
|97.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.92
|25.89
|28.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.53
|0.74
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.22
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.85
|11.65
|13.21
|Depreciation
|5.52
|4.75
|3.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.98
|17.32
|20.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.86
|37.86
|30.15
|Other Income
|2.47
|1.30
|3.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.33
|39.16
|33.20
|Interest
|0.27
|0.26
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.06
|38.90
|33.08
|Exceptional Items
|-44.33
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.27
|38.90
|33.08
|Tax
|-0.18
|8.99
|12.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.09
|29.91
|20.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.09
|29.91
|20.89
|Equity Share Capital
|52.84
|52.84
|52.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.43
|5.66
|3.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.42
|5.65
|3.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.43
|5.66
|3.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.42
|5.65
|3.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
