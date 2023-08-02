Thyrocare Techn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.61 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.61 crore in June 2023 up 3.66% from Rs. 119.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.73 crore in June 2023 down 16.85% from Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.58 crore in June 2023 down 3.2% from Rs. 34.69 crore in June 2022.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2022.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 590.40 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.03% returns over the last 6 months and -10.21% over the last 12 months.