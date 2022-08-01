Thyrocare Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.24 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.24 crore in June 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 159.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2022 down 58.41% from Rs. 48.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.69 crore in June 2022 down 52.71% from Rs. 73.35 crore in June 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in June 2021.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 639.10 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and -51.78% over the last 12 months.