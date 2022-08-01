English
    Thyrocare Techn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.24 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.24 crore in June 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 159.26 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.12 crore in June 2022 down 58.41% from Rs. 48.38 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.69 crore in June 2022 down 52.71% from Rs. 73.35 crore in June 2021.

    Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.15 in June 2021.

    Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 639.10 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and -51.78% over the last 12 months.

    Thyrocare Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.24123.33159.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.24123.33159.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.6539.4951.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.830.621.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.220.52-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8516.7213.40
    Depreciation7.588.575.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.3329.1521.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2228.2664.88
    Other Income0.891.702.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1129.9667.55
    Interest0.550.580.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.5629.3866.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.5629.3866.92
    Tax6.449.0318.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1220.3548.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1220.3548.38
    Equity Share Capital52.9052.9052.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.813.869.15
    Diluted EPS3.803.869.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.813.869.15
    Diluted EPS3.803.869.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Thyrocare Techn #Thyrocare Technologies
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
