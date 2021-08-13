Thyrocare Techn Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.26 crore, up 192.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.26 crore in June 2021 up 192.76% from Rs. 54.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.38 crore in June 2021 up 994.57% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.35 crore in June 2021 up 566.82% from Rs. 11.00 crore in June 2020.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 1,347.85 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.75% returns over the last 6 months and 91.73% over the last 12 months.