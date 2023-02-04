Thyrocare Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.17 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.32% from Rs. 110.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2022 down 44.12% from Rs. 22.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.18 crore in December 2022 down 26.74% from Rs. 37.10 crore in December 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.28 in December 2021.

