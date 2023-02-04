English
    Thyrocare Techn Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.17 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.32% from Rs. 110.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2022 down 44.12% from Rs. 22.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.18 crore in December 2022 down 26.74% from Rs. 37.10 crore in December 2021.

    Thyrocare Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.17125.23110.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.17125.23110.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.2638.0629.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.352.110.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.40-0.71-1.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1128.2914.10
    Depreciation9.018.077.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1427.9431.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9021.4728.60
    Other Income1.271.161.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1722.6329.70
    Interest0.590.510.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5822.1229.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5822.1229.10
    Tax4.957.826.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.6314.3022.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.6314.3022.60
    Equity Share Capital52.9352.9352.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.704.28
    Diluted EPS2.382.704.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.704.28
    Diluted EPS2.382.704.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited