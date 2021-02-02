Thyrocare Techn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.17 crore, up 34.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.17 crore in December 2020 up 34.88% from Rs. 97.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.24 crore in December 2020 up 14.48% from Rs. 29.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.82 crore in December 2020 up 18.01% from Rs. 43.91 crore in December 2019.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 6.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.66 in December 2019.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 878.85 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.88% returns over the last 6 months and 64.67% over the last 12 months.