Thyrocare Techn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore, down 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore in September 2022 down 23.4% from Rs. 176.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2022 down 80.15% from Rs. 77.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.20 crore in September 2022 down 68.22% from Rs. 104.48 crore in September 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.70 in September 2021.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 670.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -40.42% over the last 12 months.