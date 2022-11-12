 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thyrocare Techn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore, down 23.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore in September 2022 down 23.4% from Rs. 176.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2022 down 80.15% from Rs. 77.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.20 crore in September 2022 down 68.22% from Rs. 104.48 crore in September 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.70 in September 2021.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 670.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -40.42% over the last 12 months.

Thyrocare Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.97 127.79 176.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.97 127.79 176.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.72 38.89 42.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.11 0.83 1.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.71 -0.22 -0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.17 21.65 15.02
Depreciation 9.15 8.61 8.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.10 30.72 28.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.43 27.31 81.13
Other Income 1.62 1.00 15.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.05 28.31 96.32
Interest 0.54 0.56 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.51 27.75 95.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.51 27.75 95.63
Tax 8.18 6.28 17.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.33 21.47 77.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.33 21.47 77.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.26 -0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.43 21.73 77.73
Equity Share Capital 52.93 52.90 52.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 4.11 14.70
Diluted EPS 3.80 4.10 14.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 4.11 14.70
Diluted EPS 3.80 4.10 14.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
