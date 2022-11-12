English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thyrocare Techn Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore, down 23.4% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.97 crore in September 2022 down 23.4% from Rs. 176.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2022 down 80.15% from Rs. 77.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.20 crore in September 2022 down 68.22% from Rs. 104.48 crore in September 2021.

    Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.70 in September 2021.

    Close

    Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 670.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -40.42% over the last 12 months.

    Thyrocare Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.97127.79176.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.97127.79176.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7238.8942.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.110.831.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.71-0.22-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1721.6515.02
    Depreciation9.158.618.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1030.7228.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4327.3181.13
    Other Income1.621.0015.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0528.3196.32
    Interest0.540.560.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5127.7595.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.5127.7595.63
    Tax8.186.2817.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3321.4777.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3321.4777.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.100.26-0.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.4321.7377.73
    Equity Share Capital52.9352.9052.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.804.1114.70
    Diluted EPS3.804.1014.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.804.1114.70
    Diluted EPS3.804.1014.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results #Thyrocare Techn #Thyrocare Technologies
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm