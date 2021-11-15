Thyrocare Techn Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 176.21 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.21 crore in September 2021 up 14.98% from Rs. 153.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.73 crore in September 2021 up 80.56% from Rs. 43.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.48 crore in September 2021 up 56.2% from Rs. 66.89 crore in September 2020.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 14.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.15 in September 2020.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 1,128.05 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)