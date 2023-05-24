Thyrocare Techn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.88 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.07% from Rs. 130.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2023 down 40.68% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.39 crore in March 2023 down 28.56% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in March 2022.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 469.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.