Thyrocare Techn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.88 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.07% from Rs. 130.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2023 down 40.68% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.39 crore in March 2023 down 28.56% from Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022.

    Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in March 2022.

    Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 469.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.

    Thyrocare Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.88128.03130.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.88128.03130.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.2039.1140.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.821.350.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.730.400.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.2927.0417.43
    Depreciation10.8010.159.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.1532.2733.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8917.7127.92
    Other Income3.702.102.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5919.8130.07
    Interest0.670.580.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9219.2329.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9219.2329.50
    Tax4.755.028.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1714.2120.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1714.2120.72
    Minority Interest0.110.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.320.490.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.6014.7221.24
    Equity Share Capital52.9352.9352.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.361.894.04
    Diluted EPS2.361.884.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.361.894.04
    Diluted EPS2.361.884.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

