Thyrocare Techn Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.56 crore, down 11.09% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.56 crore in March 2022 down 11.09% from Rs. 146.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2022 down 43.74% from Rs. 37.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.74 crore in March 2022 down 27.97% from Rs. 55.17 crore in March 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.14 in March 2021.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 810.90 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.

Thyrocare Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.56 117.40 146.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.56 117.40 146.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.75 30.40 44.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.62 0.60 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 -1.00 0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.43 14.70 18.53
Depreciation 9.67 8.80 7.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.65 35.90 32.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.92 28.00 43.72
Other Income 2.15 1.40 3.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.07 29.40 47.36
Interest 0.57 0.50 -0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.50 28.90 47.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.50 28.90 47.45
Tax 8.78 7.20 9.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.72 21.70 37.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.72 21.70 37.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.52 -0.20 0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.24 21.50 37.75
Equity Share Capital 52.90 52.90 52.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 4.05 7.14
Diluted EPS 4.03 4.05 7.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 4.05 7.14
Diluted EPS 4.03 4.05 7.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:11 am
