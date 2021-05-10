MARKET NEWS

Thyrocare Techn Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 146.84 crore, up 44.76% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.84 crore in March 2021 up 44.76% from Rs. 101.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.75 crore in March 2021 up 2459.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.17 crore in March 2021 up 67.03% from Rs. 33.03 crore in March 2020.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

Close

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 1,059.00 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.54% returns over the last 6 months and 111.48% over the last 12 months.

Thyrocare Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations146.84138.27101.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations146.84138.27101.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials44.0442.2827.02
Purchase of Traded Goods0.08--0.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.42-0.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.5317.2213.57
Depreciation7.817.848.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.3828.7329.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7241.7822.48
Other Income3.642.582.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3644.3624.54
Interest-0.090.300.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.4544.0624.16
Exceptional Items-----6.58
P/L Before Tax47.4544.0617.58
Tax9.8811.7319.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.5732.33-1.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.5732.33-1.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.06-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.7532.39-1.60
Equity Share Capital52.8752.8752.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.146.13-0.30
Diluted EPS7.136.12-0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.146.13-0.30
Diluted EPS7.136.12-0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2021 11:44 am

