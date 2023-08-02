English
    Thyrocare Techn Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.89 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.89 crore in June 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 127.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.30 crore in June 2023 down 20.39% from Rs. 21.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.29 crore in June 2023 down 4.41% from Rs. 36.92 crore in June 2022.

    Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2022.

    Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 590.20 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.67% over the last 12 months.

    Thyrocare Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.89135.88127.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.89135.88127.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.3039.2038.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.351.820.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.420.73-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8728.2921.65
    Depreciation9.6310.808.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.6441.1530.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6813.8927.31
    Other Income0.983.701.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6617.5928.31
    Interest0.880.670.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7816.9227.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7816.9227.75
    Tax7.654.756.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1312.1721.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1312.1721.47
    Minority Interest0.050.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.320.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.3012.6021.73
    Equity Share Capital52.9352.9352.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.364.11
    Diluted EPS3.252.364.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.364.11
    Diluted EPS3.252.364.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

