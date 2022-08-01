 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thyrocare Techn Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.79 crore, down 22.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.79 crore in June 2022 down 22.39% from Rs. 164.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.73 crore in June 2022 down 60.9% from Rs. 55.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.92 crore in June 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 81.72 crore in June 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.51 in June 2021.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 639.10 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.82% returns over the last 6 months and -51.78% over the last 12 months.

Thyrocare Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.79 130.56 164.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.79 130.56 164.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.89 40.75 52.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.83 0.62 1.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 0.52 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.65 17.43 13.91
Depreciation 8.61 9.67 7.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.72 33.65 25.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.31 27.92 63.94
Other Income 1.00 2.15 10.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.31 30.07 74.43
Interest 0.56 0.57 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.75 29.50 73.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.75 29.50 73.81
Tax 6.28 8.78 17.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.47 20.72 55.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.47 20.72 55.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.26 0.52 -0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.73 21.24 55.58
Equity Share Capital 52.90 52.90 52.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 4.04 10.51
Diluted EPS 4.10 4.03 10.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.11 4.04 10.51
Diluted EPS 4.10 4.03 10.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
