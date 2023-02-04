 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thyrocare Techn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.03 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 117.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 21.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.96 crore in December 2022 down 21.57% from Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021.

Thyrocare Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.03 134.97 117.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.03 134.97 117.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.11 39.72 30.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.35 2.11 0.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.40 -0.71 -1.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.04 29.17 14.70
Depreciation 10.15 9.15 8.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.27 33.10 35.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.71 22.43 28.00
Other Income 2.10 1.62 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.81 24.05 29.40
Interest 0.58 0.54 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.23 23.51 28.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.23 23.51 28.90
Tax 5.02 8.18 7.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.21 15.33 21.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.21 15.33 21.70
Minority Interest 0.02 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.49 0.10 -0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.72 15.43 21.50
Equity Share Capital 52.93 52.93 52.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 3.80 4.05
Diluted EPS 1.88 3.80 4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.89 3.80 4.05
Diluted EPS 1.88 3.80 4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
