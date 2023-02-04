English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thyrocare Techn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.03 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thyrocare Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 117.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 21.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.96 crore in December 2022 down 21.57% from Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021.

    Thyrocare Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.03134.97117.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.03134.97117.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.1139.7230.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.352.110.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.40-0.71-1.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.0429.1714.70
    Depreciation10.159.158.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2733.1035.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7122.4328.00
    Other Income2.101.621.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8124.0529.40
    Interest0.580.540.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.2323.5128.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.2323.5128.90
    Tax5.028.187.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2115.3321.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2115.3321.70
    Minority Interest0.02----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.490.10-0.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.7215.4321.50
    Equity Share Capital52.9352.9352.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.893.804.05
    Diluted EPS1.883.804.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.893.804.05
    Diluted EPS1.883.804.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited