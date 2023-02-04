Thyrocare Techn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.03 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.03 crore in December 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 117.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 21.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.96 crore in December 2022 down 21.57% from Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.05 in December 2021.

Read More