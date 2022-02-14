Thyrocare Techn Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.40 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.40 crore in December 2021 down 15.09% from Rs. 138.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.50 crore in December 2021 down 33.62% from Rs. 32.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.20 crore in December 2021 down 26.82% from Rs. 52.20 crore in December 2020.

Thyrocare Techn EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.13 in December 2020.

Thyrocare Techn shares closed at 945.85 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.94% returns over the last 6 months and 4.03% over the last 12 months.