Thomas Scott Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, up 59.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in September 2022 up 59.71% from Rs. 9.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 1006.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 447.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Thomas Scott EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 40.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.68% returns over the last 6 months and 72.79% over the last 12 months.