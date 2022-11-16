English
    Thomas Scott Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, up 59.71% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in September 2022 up 59.71% from Rs. 9.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 1006.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 447.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    Thomas Scott EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

    Thomas Scott shares closed at 40.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.68% returns over the last 6 months and 72.79% over the last 12 months.

    Thomas Scott India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.1112.899.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.1112.899.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.526.455.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.461.070.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.410.08-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.591.240.91
    Depreciation0.160.120.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.813.112.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.990.810.03
    Other Income----0.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.990.810.13
    Interest0.100.070.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.880.740.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.880.740.01
    Tax0.090.03-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.790.710.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.790.710.07
    Equity Share Capital5.515.513.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.432.090.21
    Diluted EPS1.432.090.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.432.090.21
    Diluted EPS1.432.090.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

