Thomas Scott Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 146.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in March 2023 up 146.53% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2023 up 13444.28% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 up 1373.91% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Thomas Scott EPS has increased to Rs. 7.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 44.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.81% returns over the last 6 months and -7.88% over the last 12 months.