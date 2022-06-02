 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thomas Scott Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore, down 26.73% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore in March 2022 down 26.73% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 102.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 47.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.30% returns over the last 6 months and 467.47% over the last 12 months.

Thomas Scott India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.70 7.90 13.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.70 7.90 13.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.53 4.63 8.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.25 1.48 2.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.76 -1.57 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.90 0.87 0.70
Depreciation 0.07 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.56 2.27 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.15 0.85
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.18 0.94
Interest 0.10 0.07 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.11 0.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.11 0.82
Tax 0.08 -0.02 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.13 0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.13 0.77
Equity Share Capital 5.51 3.39 3.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.39 2.26
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.39 2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.39 2.26
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.39 2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk #Thomas Scott #Thomas Scott India
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.