Thomas Scott Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore, down 26.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore in March 2022 down 26.73% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 102.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 47.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.30% returns over the last 6 months and 467.47% over the last 12 months.