Thomas Scott Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore, down 26.73% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.70 crore in March 2022 down 26.73% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 102.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 down 77.45% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.
Thomas Scott shares closed at 47.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.30% returns over the last 6 months and 467.47% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Scott India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.70
|7.90
|13.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.70
|7.90
|13.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.53
|4.63
|8.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.25
|1.48
|2.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|-1.57
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.87
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.56
|2.27
|0.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.15
|0.85
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.18
|0.94
|Interest
|0.10
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.11
|0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.11
|0.82
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.02
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.13
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.13
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|3.39
|3.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.39
|2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited