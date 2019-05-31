Thomas Scott Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore in March 2019 down 16.86% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 895.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 down 340% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 9.20 on May 15, 2019 (NSE)