Thomas Scott Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.49 crore in March 2019 down 16.86% from Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 895.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 down 340% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2018.
Thomas Scott shares closed at 9.20 on May 15, 2019 (NSE)
|Thomas Scott India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.49
|4.82
|7.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.49
|4.82
|7.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.46
|2.59
|6.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.89
|1.59
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.33
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.36
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.05
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.05
|0.19
|Interest
|0.14
|0.15
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.20
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-0.20
|0.08
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-0.20
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-0.20
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-0.60
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-0.60
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-0.60
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-0.60
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
