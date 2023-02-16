 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thomas Scott Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore, up 37.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 37.71% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 1093.34% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 403.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021. Thomas Scott shares closed at 43.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -1.15% over the last 12 months.
Thomas Scott India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations10.8815.117.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.8815.117.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.598.524.63
Purchase of Traded Goods1.511.461.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.56-1.41-1.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.661.590.87
Depreciation0.170.160.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.493.812.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.980.990.15
Other Income0.01--0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.960.990.18
Interest0.290.100.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.260.880.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.260.880.11
Tax0.040.09-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.300.790.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.300.790.13
Equity Share Capital5.515.513.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.351.430.39
Diluted EPS-2.351.430.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.351.430.39
Diluted EPS-2.351.430.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

