English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thomas Scott Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore, up 37.71% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 37.71% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 1093.34% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 403.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.Thomas Scott shares closed at 43.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -1.15% over the last 12 months.
    Thomas Scott India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.8815.117.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.8815.117.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.598.524.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.511.461.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.56-1.41-1.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.590.87
    Depreciation0.170.160.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.493.812.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.980.990.15
    Other Income0.01--0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.960.990.18
    Interest0.290.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.260.880.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.260.880.11
    Tax0.040.09-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.300.790.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.300.790.13
    Equity Share Capital5.515.513.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.351.430.39
    Diluted EPS-2.351.430.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.351.430.39
    Diluted EPS-2.351.430.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk #Thomas Scott #Thomas Scott India
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am