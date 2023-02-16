Thomas Scott Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore, up 37.71% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.88 15.11 7.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.88 15.11 7.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.59 8.52 4.63 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.51 1.46 1.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.56 -1.41 -1.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.66 1.59 0.87 Depreciation 0.17 0.16 0.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.49 3.81 2.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.98 0.99 0.15 Other Income 0.01 -- 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.96 0.99 0.18 Interest 0.29 0.10 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.26 0.88 0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.26 0.88 0.11 Tax 0.04 0.09 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.30 0.79 0.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.30 0.79 0.13 Equity Share Capital 5.51 5.51 3.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.35 1.43 0.39 Diluted EPS -2.35 1.43 0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.35 1.43 0.39 Diluted EPS -2.35 1.43 0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited