Thomas Scott Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore, up 37.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:Net Sales at Rs 10.88 crore in December 2022 up 37.71% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 1093.34% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 403.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
|Thomas Scott shares closed at 43.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.92% returns over the last 6 months and -1.15% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Scott India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.88
|15.11
|7.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.88
|15.11
|7.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.59
|8.52
|4.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|1.46
|1.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.56
|-1.41
|-1.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.66
|1.59
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.49
|3.81
|2.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|0.99
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|0.99
|0.18
|Interest
|0.29
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|0.88
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|0.88
|0.11
|Tax
|0.04
|0.09
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.30
|0.79
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.30
|0.79
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|3.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|1.43
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|1.43
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|1.43
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|1.43
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited