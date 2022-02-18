Thomas Scott Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 9.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in December 2021 up 9.91% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 10.58% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

Thomas Scott EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 44.50 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)