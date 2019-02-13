Thomas Scott Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, up 33.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in December 2018 up 33.97% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 53.99% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
Thomas Scott shares closed at 6.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.56% returns over the last 6 months and -61.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Thomas Scott India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.82
|5.16
|3.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.82
|5.16
|3.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.59
|5.39
|2.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.59
|-0.84
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.30
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.33
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.18
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-0.18
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.18
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.18
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-0.52
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited