Thomas Scott Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, up 33.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in December 2018 up 33.97% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 53.99% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 6.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.56% returns over the last 6 months and -61.22% over the last 12 months.