Thomas Cook Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 565.97 crore, up 26.38% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 565.97 crore in September 2018 up 26.38% from Rs. 447.83 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.99 crore in September 2018 up 424.29% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.16 crore in September 2018 up 118.29% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2017.

Thomas Cook EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2017.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 208.95 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.84% over the last 12 months.