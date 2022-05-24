Thomas Cook Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore in March 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 63.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.08 crore in March 2022 down 169.19% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 22.48% from Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2021.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.36
|112.42
|63.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.36
|112.42
|63.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.62
|78.39
|35.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.47
|29.91
|38.93
|Depreciation
|5.88
|6.32
|6.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.84
|27.19
|38.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.45
|-29.40
|-56.13
|Other Income
|1.61
|8.72
|31.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.84
|-20.68
|-24.41
|Interest
|5.51
|5.20
|5.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.35
|-25.87
|-29.77
|Exceptional Items
|-5.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.42
|-25.87
|-29.77
|Tax
|-3.34
|-6.15
|-16.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.08
|-19.72
|-13.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.08
|-19.72
|-13.03
|Equity Share Capital
|44.23
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-0.84
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-0.84
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-0.84
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-0.84
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited