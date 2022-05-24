Thomas Cook Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore in March 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 63.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.08 crore in March 2022 down 169.19% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 22.48% from Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)