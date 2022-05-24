 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thomas Cook Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.36 crore in March 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 63.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.08 crore in March 2022 down 169.19% from Rs. 13.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2022 down 22.48% from Rs. 17.93 crore in March 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Thomas Cook (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.36 112.42 63.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.36 112.42 63.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.62 78.39 35.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.47 29.91 38.93
Depreciation 5.88 6.32 6.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.84 27.19 38.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.45 -29.40 -56.13
Other Income 1.61 8.72 31.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.84 -20.68 -24.41
Interest 5.51 5.20 5.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.35 -25.87 -29.77
Exceptional Items -5.07 -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.42 -25.87 -29.77
Tax -3.34 -6.15 -16.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.08 -19.72 -13.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.08 -19.72 -13.03
Equity Share Capital 44.23 37.83 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 -0.84 -0.35
Diluted EPS -1.09 -0.84 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 -0.84 -0.35
Diluted EPS -1.09 -0.84 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:52 pm
