Thomas Cook Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 239.65 crore, down 35.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 239.65 crore in March 2020 down 35.63% from Rs. 372.28 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.28 crore in March 2020 down 641.92% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.17 crore in March 2020 down 319.67% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2019.
Thomas Cook shares closed at 29.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.06% returns over the last 6 months and -86.32% over the last 12 months.
|Thomas Cook (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.65
|412.10
|372.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.65
|412.10
|372.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|154.08
|284.78
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.01
|60.48
|57.51
|Depreciation
|8.21
|8.05
|4.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.12
|67.56
|339.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.75
|-8.78
|-29.14
|Other Income
|11.37
|24.66
|14.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.38
|15.88
|-14.21
|Interest
|9.12
|9.16
|8.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.50
|6.72
|-22.89
|Exceptional Items
|-25.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-83.50
|6.72
|-22.89
|Tax
|-17.23
|0.05
|-13.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.28
|6.67
|-8.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.28
|6.67
|-8.93
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.18
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.18
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.11
|0.18
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.11
|0.18
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:13 am