Thomas Cook Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 239.65 crore, down 35.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.65 crore in March 2020 down 35.63% from Rs. 372.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.28 crore in March 2020 down 641.92% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.17 crore in March 2020 down 319.67% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2019.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 29.15 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -58.06% returns over the last 6 months and -86.32% over the last 12 months.