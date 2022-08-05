Thomas Cook Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.90 crore, up 572.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.90 crore in June 2022 up 572.31% from Rs. 44.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 106.32% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.98 crore in June 2022 up 194.41% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2021.

Thomas Cook EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.06% over the last 12 months.