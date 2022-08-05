 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Thomas Cook Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 297.90 crore, up 572.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 297.90 crore in June 2022 up 572.31% from Rs. 44.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022 up 106.32% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.98 crore in June 2022 up 194.41% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2021.

Thomas Cook EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 68.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.06% over the last 12 months.

Thomas Cook (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 297.90 79.36 44.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 297.90 79.36 44.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 37.62 31.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.57 29.47 47.00
Depreciation 5.80 5.88 6.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 258.51 35.84 22.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.98 -29.45 -63.18
Other Income 24.15 1.61 32.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.18 -27.84 -30.38
Interest 9.23 5.51 3.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.94 -33.35 -33.90
Exceptional Items -2.03 -5.07 --
P/L Before Tax 5.91 -38.42 -33.90
Tax 4.89 -3.34 -17.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.03 -35.08 -16.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.03 -35.08 -16.27
Equity Share Capital 47.04 44.23 37.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -1.09 -0.75
Diluted EPS 0.02 -1.09 -0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 -1.09 -0.75
Diluted EPS 0.02 -1.09 -0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Thomas Cook #Thomas Cook (India)
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:20 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.