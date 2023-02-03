English
    Thomas Cook Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore, up 196.77% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 333.63 crore in December 2022 up 196.77% from Rs. 112.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.49 crore in December 2022 up 166.09% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

    Thomas Cook (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.63364.30112.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations333.63364.30112.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.70276.2078.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.9945.7629.91
    Depreciation5.945.806.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.2232.5427.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.224.01-29.40
    Other Income29.7625.428.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.5529.43-20.68
    Interest9.9510.165.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.4019.26-25.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.4019.26-25.87
    Tax5.285.27-6.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.6814.00-19.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.6814.00-19.72
    Equity Share Capital47.0447.0437.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.30-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.250.30-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.30-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.250.30-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited