Thomas Cook Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.42 crore, up 190.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.42 crore in December 2021 up 190.59% from Rs. 38.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2021 down 192.65% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021 down 67.17% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2020.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 66.00 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 49.66% over the last 12 months.